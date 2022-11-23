Aging Tree Lit Final Time Before Being Replaced

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior celebrated the lighting of its holiday tree a tree that won’t be there next year.

Santa Claus stopped by to help turn the tree bright with lights outside the library at the corner of Tower Avenue and Belknap Street. Fire pits were burning, hot chocolate was flowing, and the elves even handed out treats for everybody to joy.

It was a bittersweet ceremony tonight as the aging tree is being replaced after this season because it’s in bad shape.

“This tree has been unhealthy for several years and it’s reached the end of its life. So, we’ve got to take it down but that’s not the end for this tree or for this event. So, we are going to turn the tree into Christmas ornaments that people can have next year, and we are going to replace it with a new healthy tree that will still be very large, a good 15-to-20-foot tree and then folks will be able to grow with that tree. It’ll get bigger every year; it’ll be this size before we know it,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

And just a reminder, Small Business Saturday is just a few days away encouraging locals to shop local on both sides of the bridge.