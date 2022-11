Coffee Conversation: Vineyard Church to hold Blue Christmas Service

DULUTH, Minn. — The Vineyard Church to hold a Blue Christmas Service for those dealing with loss and grief this holiday season.

Associate Pastors, Brian Brinkert and Becca Eastvold, joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the meaning behind this service.

The event will be held Sunday, December 4 at 6pm at their Arrowhead location at 1533 W. Arrowhead Rd.