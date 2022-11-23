Downtown Duluth: Small Business Saturday Specials
DULUTH, Minn. — If you plan on participating in Small Business Saturday on November 26, Downtown Duluth released a list of member businesses who are participating.
A Place for Fido: 10am to 9pm, Raffle entry with purchase
Bookstore at Fitger’s: 10am to 9pm, 3 Book signings, Grand Prize drawing
Canal Park Gifts: 10am to 5pm, Holiday treats and 15% off select items
Dr. Laura Hill Chiropractic: All Day, Discover the difference of our unique approach and get a $100 gift certificate to a Duluth small business of your choice. www.drlarahill.com, Coupon code: SMALLBIZ
Duluth Area Family YMCA: 7am to 4pm, Purchase a 3-month adult membership for $150 and get two training sessions plus two 7-day guest passes
Duluth Kitchen Company: 10am to 9pm, $250 for 5.25 Qt Deep Dutch Oven, Le Creuset, Utility 5” Hammer Stahl for $59.95, Utility 7” Hammer Stahl for $129.95
Duluth Pack: 9am to 9pm, Promotions and discounts up to 25% off select Duluth Pack manufactured items.
Fitger’s Complex: 11am to 4pm, Santa and his live reindeer, Train to Bentleyville – duluthtrains.com
Fitger’s Brewhouse Beer Store: 10am to 9pm, 10% off store-wide (excluding beer)
Frame Corner Gallery: 10am to 3pm, Customer Appreciation Day! Framing and artwork discounts!
Frost River: 10am to 6pm, Metalsmith demos by Paul Webster, balloons, food tasting, Duluth Coffee Co. coffee, and book signing by Alex Messenger.
Glensheen Mansion: 9am to 5pm, 20% off local merch that is MN made in the Glensheen Gift Shop. Candle lights tours from 5-8pm.
Grandma’s Saloon & Grill Canal Park: 11:30am to 5pm, 4lb bags of frozen chicken wild rice soup for $18.50
Hucklebeary: 10am to 6pm, The Grand Re-Opening!
Indigenous First (AICHO): 10am to 4pm, Biboon Bimaadizimin “Winter Good Life” Holiday Market featuring dozens of local and regional BIPOC craft and food vendors.
Lake Superior Art Glass: 10am to 4pm, Spend $40, get a handmade glass drinking straw, Spent $75, add a free glass candy cane, Spend $100, get a custom-made blown glass ornament, Spend $125, get all three!
Lester River Trading Company: 10am to 4pm, Product demonstrations – Dixie Belle chalk paint, cookies, coffee/hot chocolate.
Lizzards Art Gallery & Framing: 10am to 3pm, Artist pop-ups, refreshments, collaborative shop hop
Market Gourmet: 10am to 9pm, Gift baskets for sale
Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters: 10am to 5pm, 10% off store-wide
Namasté Gifts & Healing: 10:30am to 5pm, Sales! Giveaways! Drawings! A party!
Reimagined by T. Underwood: 10am to 5pm, Product demonstrations with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint & IOD Christmas products, hot cocoa/cider/cookies.
Security Jewelers: 10am to 3pm, Treats, hot cider, and hot chocolate. Special pricing.
Siiviis Gallery: 10am to 5pm, Make your own ornament for $5 and hot cider.
St. Louis County Depot: 10am to 5pm, Wander exhibits and galleries for free. For train tickets visit www.experiencethedepot.org
Tischer Gallery: 10am to 7pm, Customer Appreciation sale with 15% or more off all artwork plus a 2023 Tischer calendar free with artwork purchase.
Trailfitters: 10am to 9pm, Buy 3 pairs of socks, get 1 free and get an extra 10% off clearance prices. Gift bag to the first 50 customers (with purchase) and grand prize gift drawing ($250).
Valentini’s Deli: 11am to 2pm, Valentini’s Gift Baskets, wholesale food items, Poticas, Christmas cookie trays, hot sandwiches/soup ready to eat.
Whimsy: 10am to 9pm, Treats and drawings for five $25 gift certificates throughout the weekend.