Downtown Duluth: Small Business Saturday Specials

Bookstore at Fitger’s: 10am to 9pm, 3 Book signings, Grand Prize drawing

Canal Park Gifts: 10am to 5pm, Holiday treats and 15% off select items

Dr. Laura Hill Chiropractic: All Day, Discover the difference of our unique approach and get a $100 gift certificate to a Duluth small business of your choice. www.drlarahill.com, Coupon code: SMALLBIZ

Duluth Area Family YMCA: 7am to 4pm, Purchase a 3-month adult membership for $150 and get two training sessions plus two 7-day guest passes

Duluth Kitchen Company: 10am to 9pm, $250 for 5.25 Qt Deep Dutch Oven, Le Creuset, Utility 5” Hammer Stahl for $59.95, Utility 7” Hammer Stahl for $129.95

Duluth Pack: 9am to 9pm, Promotions and discounts up to 25% off select Duluth Pack manufactured items.

Fitger’s Complex: 11am to 4pm, Santa and his live reindeer, Train to Bentleyville – duluthtrains.com

Fitger’s Brewhouse Beer Store: 10am to 9pm, 10% off store-wide (excluding beer)

Frame Corner Gallery: 10am to 3pm, Customer Appreciation Day! Framing and artwork discounts!