Downtown Duluth Traffic Advisory During Gobble Gallop Races

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re not trotting the Gobble Gallop races on Thanksgiving, but plan to drive near Downtown Duluth, here’s what you need to know.

On Thursday, November 24, the Gobble Gallop Races will take place in Downtown Duluth.

The first of three races kick off at 9:00 a.m., and while turkey trotters stuff the streets, some parking restrictions will be in place.

Parking restrictions begin at 7:00 a.m. on London Rd from 10th Ave E to 14th Ave E and on Superior St from 10th Ave E to 4th Ave W.

Vehicles parked in the no parking zones after 7:00 a.m. will be ticketed and towed.

London Rd will close at 7:30 a.m. from 10th Ave E to 14th Ave E for race setup and the Kid’s Run.

Superior Street will close at 8:45 a.m. from 5th Ave W to 12th Ave E for the 1-mile and 5K races.

Eastbound Superior St traffic will be detoured at 6th Ave W to 2nd St to continue east.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at 12th Ave E to 3rd St to continue west.

Lake Ave will close at Superior St during the races.

Access to Canal Park, Park Point, and the DECC will be from 5th Ave W to Railroad St, and from I-35 exits at Lake Ave and 5th Ave W.

Downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 10:30 a.m.

The Duluth Police Department is asking drivers to use caution when in the area of this event.