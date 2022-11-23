Duluth-Filmed ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ To Hit HULU Thanksgiving Day

DULUTH, Minn. — It may be Thanksgiving Thursday, but for some it will be a celebration of the movie release of “Merry Kiss Cam,” which was shot entirely in Duluth.

Production was shot over the summer at places like Carmody Irish Pub, the Heritage Sports center and Fitger’s.

“Merry Kiss Cam” is a romantic comedy set during the Christmas season.

(Click here to watch the movie trailer)

There’s plenty of Duluth references throughout, like the UMD Bulldogs.

Actors Katie Lowes and Jesse Bradford are the stars.

Their characters go on a first date at a UMD hockey game and get embarrassed when they find themselves on the kiss cam.

The love, emotional rollercoaster and connection through the hockey fans turn into a magical romance.

A streaming party is happening at 5 p.m. at Fitger’s Brewhouse Thursday.

The producer of the movie discovered Duluth through the Catalyst Content Festival.

The Upper Midwest Film Office was also a big part of the film’s success in Duluth.