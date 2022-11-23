Glensheen Mansion Hosts Christmas Preview

DULUTH, Minn. — At the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, members got an exclusive preview of the Christmas decorations displayed in every room around the beautiful estate.

Embracing the tradition of a magnificent Christmas at the house… the 5-level mansion has its halls decked head-to-toe with decorations and even 27 full-sized trees.

Guests can visit the jolly mansion during the tours open every day. Or to really embrace the Christmas spirit, you can go on candlelit tours on Fridays and Saturdays.

25 naughty and nice elves can be found throughout the main house by those on tour. It took Glensheen workers 8 days to decorate the estate…making sure that every detail is perfect.

“We just love to share that tradition and that history with everyone and that’s part of the mission of Glensheen. It’s celebrating that preservation and celebrating the history of this wonderful estate and its magnificent details and artifacts and architecture. We’re just really excited like I said to kick off the candlelight tours this Friday and Saturday and to be having Christmas tours throughout to the day 9 to 5,” said Mike Mayou, Glensheen Marketing Manager.

On the outside of the mansion the annual Spirt of Lights surrounds the estate. Visitors can walk over lit-up bridges and even give a penguin decoration a pat on the head which is said to bring good luck.