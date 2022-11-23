‘Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar’ Expanding To Island Lake With ‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’

ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The owners behind Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park is expanding into Island Lake, and in a familiar location to many in the area.

The new establishment is called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar.

It’s being constructed in the former Boondocks Saloon and Grill on the south end of Island Lake on Rice Lake Road.

The owners said the menu will be similar to its Canal Park location with locally sourced food and spirits, but the vibe will be more of a cabin and Northwoods feel for locals, visitors and people looking to get out of the city to relax.

“The new church is restaurants. It’s a great place to walk into. Everyone is always welcome, whether you’re coming in for a Busch Light or you’re coming in for a high-end glass of wine, or a salad, or a steak, you’re just going to want to come in and feel great.” Said Derek Snyder, co-owner of Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar and Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar.

The menu will include smoked wings and smoked ribs, fresh steak and fish, a variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes, along with smashed burgers and quick bites to eat.

Co-owner Laura Haack said the timing of opening the restaurant is ideal after being isolated during the pandemic.

“It seems to me that people have really maybe understood and realized that getting together and having communal dining, or getting together for a beer, just getting together and being able to talk about your day, is something we’ve missing out on for quite a while and I think we’re seeing that it’s more important than ever for people to come together and have a meal together and sit for a while,” Haack explained.

Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar is expected to open in January.

Some of the staff at Lake Ave. will get the chance to move up in their careers at the new restaurant, according to Snyder.

FOX 21’s will have more on this story in a future Knowing Your Neighbors segment.