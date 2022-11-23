Lester River Sawmill Changes Ownership After 42 Years

The Lester River Sawmill in Rice Lake Township has been a long supplier of locally harvested timber products for Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

RICE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn.–A locally owned sawmill, that’s been around since 1980, has changed ownership and there’s plans to expand it’s product.

New owner Will Feyder has a background in mechanical engineering. He’s keeping the operational side of the mill much the same, but he has plans to expand the types of wood species being used.

Lester River Sawmill Owner, Will Feyder, said, “What I’d really like to do as I kind of take over, I’d like to bring in some more stuff in the hobby range, I would say. Some different hardwood that we don’t necessarily have access to here. Pull in some walnut and cherry and stuff from Southern Minnesota”.

Feyder went on to say, “Kind of different things for one-off products, not so much building a whole house, but maybe a sign or a cutting board, stuff like that”.

Lester River Sawmill supplies private homes with it’s products, but you can also find it’s wood features in some Duluth businesses like Sir Ben’s, Sara’s Table and Duluth Pack.