Thanksgiving Buffet At The DECC Details

DULUTH, Minn. — If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans, you can head over to the DECC and grab a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

This year, ham is on the menu instead of turkey.

Organizers say this is because of the national turkey shortage.

Plates will also include stuffing, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, veggies, and dessert.

Individuals going there in-person don’t need to RSVP in advance.

Parking is free or you can take a DTA bus there.

The event is inside the Lake Superior Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.