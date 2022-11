Wilderness Top Chippewa Steel 2-1 in Shootout

Next up Minnesota will host the Jainesville Jets on Friday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- It would head to a shootout, but in the end the Wilderness picked up a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Steel on Wednesday.

Hunter Bulger would have the lone goal in regulation for the Wilderness,

Next up Minnesota will host the Jainesville Jets on Friday.