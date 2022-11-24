Free Thanksgiving Meal Held In Cloquet

The Thanksgiving meal at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet also served the meals to the community today.

Turkey was on the menu at this meal, as was many of the other traditional foods, including; stuffing

“We are doing deliveries and to-goes out of VFW location, also in Cloquet,” Corina Johnson, the daughter of an organizer, said. “We estimated to serve about 400 residents with those meals and here we estimate to serve just about 400 as well.”

The people enjoying their meals at the church had many different reasons for coming, some just didn’t want to cook and for some it was a question of not eating alone and not cooking the big meal today. Disabled American Veterans of Cloquet was the group that put this event on today.

“But nobody could come today,” Laurene Longsyo, a guest, said. “My daughter-in-law is working. So we thought we’re come up here. There’s people we bump into that we would know and I’ve come for Christmas before. It’s a very nice meal and very nice people.”

This is an annual event that the DAV of Cartlon County puts on each year for anyone in County that would like to come.