Participants Stuffed The Streets In Annual Gobble Gallop Race

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday morning, the streets were stuffed with turkey trotters and gobble gallopers in an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Duluth.

It was the 17th annual Gobble Gallop 5-k and over 1,500 families put on their turkey hats and ran.

Other race options included the Tough Turkey one mile and the Gobble Giddy Up for kids.

For many families, galloping before the big meal is a tradition and this year’s race had the perfect weather.

“Some years there’s like an inch of snow on the ground, so this year, I was a little worried that weather was gonna kinda interrupt it. But it’s super dry for you know this time of year,” said Scott Behling, the first-place winner of the Gobble Gallop. “I think I’ve only missed a handful maybe like 4 times in the past 13 years and I think I’ve won 6 or 7 times. But it’s always a good time out here.”

The fun is put on every year by the Duluth Running Company. A portion of the proceeds raised go towards Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.