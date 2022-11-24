Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing

DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.

Twin Ports Spay and Neuter, a small privately owned clinic that has been a staple for the community for the last 13 years is closing.

“We have clients all the way from the Twin Cities, up into Canada, from North Dakota over into Wisconsin. It’s not just the Duluth area, there’s people from all over that use our services. We work with about 13 rescue partners as well,” Bartels says.

At the end of October, the clinic was notified by the property manager that the space will be leased out to another company forcing them to vacate the building by January 1st.

“When we found out about the closure, we instantly knew we weren’t able to take new appointments, we shut down our scheduling portal, everything like that. So, we are not accepting new appointments. The big thing is there is still veterinary clinics out here that are still backlogged with appointments,” Bartels says.

The clinic had bookings into February and will attempt to get all of those scheduled appointments completed prior to December 15th.

“It’s really sad because I enjoy the impact that we see for the community also in reducing the pet overpopulation. I’m a little devasted, I’ve worked here for eight years now, like this building is our home essentially. When we partnered with Animal Allies to build it out, it was the first of its kind, it was the first brick and mortar building in Minnesota,” Bartels says.

Staff say due to the businesses low service cost, more animals have been able to get spayed and neutered resulting in a reduction of pet overpopulation, stray cats, and over run rescue organizations. Now, staff say they expect to see an influx of pet over-population, crowded shelters, as well as an increase in human homelessness.

“For public assistant housing your pet has to be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. There’s people out there that they rely so heavily on their animal that if they can’t get their animal spayed or neutered for a reasonable cost, they are either going to be homeless themselves or they are going to have to part with their animal and they are going to choose to be homeless instead,” Bartels says.

Twin Ports Spay and Neuter is currently searching for a new space. If you would like to help, you can donate to the GO-FUND-ME that will be set up on their website and Facebook page within the next couple of days.