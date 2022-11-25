Homegrown Music Festival 2023 Talent Registration Now Open

DULUTH, Minn.–Homegrown organizers are already thinking spring by asking local musicians to put their names in the hat to get a chance to share their talent.

If you’re a musician, or know one, now is the time to register to be a part of the music festival.

The annual event has been showcasing music for 25 years. During the pandemic shows went virtual, but as of now, plans for this year are scheduled to happen in person like most shows in the past.

To get a chance to be on stage next spring, you can sign up at duluthhomegrown.org .