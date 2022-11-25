Out-Of-Town Shoppers Spend Black Friday At Fitger’s Complex

DULUTH, Minn.–You could say Black Friday was a success down at the Fitger’s Complex with heavy foot traffic filling the halls.

This year the National Retail Federation estimates a record of over 166 million people to participate in early holiday shopping this weekend.

With 15 shops, 5 dining venues, and a brewery, it’s really one-stop-shop whether you’re shopping for yourself or gathering gift ideas. From kitchen supplies, to winter gear and even a coffee shop, there’s something for everyone.

We caught up with some shoppers to see how they’re spending the big day finding deals.

In town shopping from Coleraine, Minnesota, Courtney Mell, said, “Just doing a little shopping, a little Black Friday shopping”. Mell found sales while bringing home a couple pair of socks and some hats for the 25 gifts she’ll be giving this season.

Another shopper from Hutchinson, Minnesota, Rhonda Lenz, said, “We are just staying downtown in Canal Park and decided to come up for a walk, check out the shops. Probably get a beer down here at Fitger’s”.