Prep Boys Hockey: Proctor Comes Out On Top, Duluth East Falls Late in Home Opener

Proctor will next be in action December 1 on the road at Greenway. While, Duluth East will look to bounce back, Saturday, away against St. Thomas Academy.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor boys hockey team opened their season on home ice, Friday night against Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Rails found the net seven times on the night, ultimately winning 7-4.

Meanwhile, the Duluth East boys hockey team hosted White Bear Lake at the Heritage center, Friday.

The Greyhounds held tough through the first two periods, however would allow two goals in the third. Duluth East falls to 0-1 to start the season in the 5-3 loss.

