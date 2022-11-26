AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors

DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth.

The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth.

Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two years, but on Saturday, it returned to the northland.

As one business owner, Kameron Peak explains, people were eager to attend.

“I think it says a lot about the Duluth community. It says that once we have reasons to come together for the greater good, we’re always going to come together. We’re always going to rise together. and I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here today.”

Market-goers went home with handcrafted wares, traditionally styled art, and homegrown food.

All coming straight from small businesses across the region.

As stated by Independent Artist, Kelly Martinson, events like this one help foster a big boost in recognition and visibility for each storefront.

“A lot of us don’t get a lot of exposure in terms of like social media or marketing, and AICHO does that for us. They market all this for us so that we can just show up and they have done the work of bringing the people here.”

Martinson went on to say, being surrounded by others in the industry is key to success.

“This is a space where we can all come together and you’re not just secluded at home trying to do this by yourself. Tthis market is just the beginning of great things to come and it’s a great way to kick off the winter season.”

For more information on the vendors or news about their upcoming events, click here.