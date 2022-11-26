Christmas City Express on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks

Maria Vollom,

DULUTH, Minn — Grab your golden ticket, the Christmas City Express is on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks.

 

The fun starts in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum., where you’ll be treated to a classic book reading of the new Christmas City Express story.

While also enjoying carolers and a visit from a special guest.

Then, climb aboard the train for a 30-minute ride up to Lake Superior.

Onboard, sip some complimentary hot chocolate, taste sugary cookies, and listen to classic holiday tunes.

Plus — you’ll even get a view of Bentleyville “Tour of lights.”

The Christmas City Express runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now through December 18.

For tickets and more information, visit the Northshore Scenic Railroad website.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90