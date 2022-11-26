Christmas City Express on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks

DULUTH, Minn — Grab your golden ticket, the Christmas City Express is on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks.

The fun starts in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum., where you’ll be treated to a classic book reading of the new Christmas City Express story.

While also enjoying carolers and a visit from a special guest.

Then, climb aboard the train for a 30-minute ride up to Lake Superior.

Onboard, sip some complimentary hot chocolate, taste sugary cookies, and listen to classic holiday tunes.

Plus — you’ll even get a view of Bentleyville “Tour of lights.”

The Christmas City Express runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now through December 18.

For tickets and more information, visit the Northshore Scenic Railroad website.