Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service.

The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park.

The Canal Park bus stop is at Buchanan Street near Canal Park Drive.

While the downtown bus travels along Superior Street with stops at Greysolon Plaza, Holiday Center, and the Radisson Hotel.

Jingle buses will have color-coded banners for each route and stops will be marked.

The service will be provided every Friday and Saturday night through December 18.

Buses run approximately every 10 to 20 minutes, starting at 5:00pm.

For more information on the jingle bus, visit Downtown Duluth’s website.