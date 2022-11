Duluth Denfeld Dominates in Season Opener

Denfeld will host Minneapolis on Friday, December 2. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team opened their season on home ice against International Falls.

The Hunters were led by senior Andy Larson, who finished the day with the hat-trick, helping his team to a 7-1 win.

