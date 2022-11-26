Hoops Brewing Features Local Vendors at Makers Market

DULUTH, Minn. — Small Business Saturday might be over, but you can still shop a range of local vendors at Hoops Brewing through mid-December.

In the wake of Canal Park, Hoops Brewing kicked off its Makers Market, which will take place every Saturday in the Beer Hall until December 17.

What you’ll find; between eight and 10 local vendors selling everything from wood work, to clothing, baked goods and even pottery.

All of the crafts made right here in the northland.

“Handmade local items have a story behind them. You get to know the person who made the earrings or who painted the painting and you get to tell the story along with the gift and it makes the gift that much more meaningful,” said Hoops Brewing Marketing Director, Ingrid Johnson.

If you missed it this Saturday, you can hit the market on December 3, 10, and 17 from 11am – 3 p.m.