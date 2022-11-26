No. 14 UMD Men’s Basketball Closes Non-Conference Schedule on High Note

The Bulldogs open conference play on Sunday at home against Northern Michigan. Tip off is at 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Senior Drew Blair led the way for the Bulldogs men’s basketball team with 22 points in Saturday’s 99-65 win over Michigan Tech.

With the win UMD closes their non-conference schedule in the win column before heading into NSIC play.

The Bulldogs open conference play on Sunday at home against Northern Michigan. Tip off is at 1 PM.