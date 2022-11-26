Seven Yellowjackets Score in UWS Men’s Hockey Victory

UWS welcomes in UW-Eau Claire, Friday, December 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s hockey team faced off with WIAC opponent Northland College, at home Saturday in Game Two of the series.

The Yellowjackets had an explosive third period, scoring four of their seven goals. All seven goals were scored by different players in UW-Superior’s 7-0 shutout win. Saturday was the second shutout for the Yellowjackets in back to back days.

