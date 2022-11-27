5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Event

DULUTH, Minn. – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and on Sunday, an event was held to support and honor those who have been affected by this deadly disease.

In 2015, Pamela Marshall’s father was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He passed away in 2016. Since his passing, Pamela has put on an annual event at Clyde Iron Works, and after two years of taking place online, this first year back in person.

Marshall says the goal of this event is to raise awareness and make connections with others who have been affected by pancreatic cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related death in the United States, surpassing breast cancer. So, there definitely needs to be more awareness raised, more research done, we need earlier detection for earlier diagnosis so that people like my dad aren’t given no hope and no chance. So, we really want to continue to raise awareness and demand better for pancreatic cancer patients and their families,” Pancreatic Cancer Event Organizer, Pamela Marshall says.

The event included a silent auction. Items up for bid included items from Twin Ports Dermatology, Caribou Coffee, and Benna Ford.

“For me, it’s more about the connection, like making these connections and just letting you know that there’s other people out there too. There’s an outlet for them that they’re not alone. I know when my dad was diagnosed it kind of felt like we were kind of all alone and there was nobody else out there with pancreatic cancer, obviously that’s not true,” Marshall says.

To help raise awareness, on November 18th, World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the city of Duluth lit Enger Tower purple.