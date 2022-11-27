Fundraising Underway For Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial

CHISHOLM, Minn. — Fundraising is underway for a memorial that will honor late Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni in Chisholm.

It will be an archway and public plaza added to Chisholm’s Longyear Lake Causeway.

Construction will begin next summer.

Those leading the fundraising efforts say the arch will not only honor the state senator, but also serve as a tribute to Iron Range veterans.

The total budget for the project is $400,000, and $230,000 has already been raised.

Lake Country Power and Great River Energy recently teamed up and donated $60,000.

The city of Chisholm will take on the role of project manager.

Tomassoni was known as a champion for the Iron Range, advocating for investments in the area in the state legislature.

He died this past august from ALS at the age of 69.

Organizers say that contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW Third Avenue, Chisholm MN 55719 with the designation “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial”.

“Senator Tomassoni was a highly effective legislator and a tireless advocate for issues important to northern Minnesota and Minnesota’s rural electric cooperatives, like Lake Country Power,” Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power general manager, said in the press release. “I will miss walking into his office in St. Paul knowing that I would be greeted by a friendly face and a firm handshake. We’re honored to be able to support this memorial for such a great man and a personal friend.”

The family said they were grateful for the donation.

“On behalf of Senator Tomassoni and our family, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for this donation and the partnership Lake Country Power and Great River Energy has provided over the years, today and in the future,” Dante Tomassoni said in the press release.