UMD Men’s Basketball Falls Short in Second Half Battle

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team hosted Northern Michigan, Sunday at home.

The Bulldogs trailed the majority of the game, though kept it close. Jack Middleton got UMD within reach with a three-pointer under two minutes in the second half, however the Wildcats surged in the final minutes to win it 90-76.

The Bulldogs open conference play, Thursday on home court against Minnesota-Crookston. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM.