Essentia Health Says It’s Reached Agreement With MNA Nurses In Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Essentia Health released a statement on Monday night saying that it reached a tentative deal with union nurses in Moose Lake.

A representative says the Minnesota Nurses Association has a negotiating committee that will vote to make the new contract official by December 9th, or possibly earlier.

“Both parties worked hard at the bargaining table in pursuit of a contract that benefits our nurses, our organization and — most importantly — our patients,” the statement from Essentia said. “This outcome exemplifies what is possible through good-faith negotiations. It also ensures that these nursing jobs will remain among the best in the Moose Lake area.”

This means that the MNA nurses working at Essentia in Moose Lake will not be able to vote in the union’s next strike authorization vote on Wednesday.