Fairlawn Mansion Hosts Quiet Santa Night

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Fairlawn Mansion in Superior kicked off its holiday season with a ‘Quiet Santa’ night.

For some kids, it may be difficult to interact with Santa in busy environments like the mall. ‘Quiet Santa’ is a time for children with special needs, along with their families and friends, to come and spend some time with Santa in a calm environment.

Families who attended had 30 minutes to spend with Mr. Claus without distractions like loud music or other children running around.

“All children love Christmas, but Fairlawn was once a home for children and Santa knows fully well that all children need to be celebrated. It’s a culture of inclusion, we get everybody involved to celebrate Christmas as best we can,” said Santa Claus.

Fairlawn will be putting on their Holiday Sampler this Thursday and will have ‘Old Fashion Family Christmas’ nights December 6th, 17th, 20th, and January 7th.