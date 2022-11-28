Former Thunderhawk Joey DelGreco Commits to Augustana University

DelGreco last played for the Thunderhawks last season. In 28 games, he would tally 25 goals and 43 assists for Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- A former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk is making the jump to the division one ranks.

Former forward Joey DelGreco announced his commitment to Augustana University on Sunday.

DelGreco last played for the Thunderhawks last season. In 28 games, he would tally 25 goals and 43 assists for Grand Rapids.

DelGreco is currently playing for the Oklahoma Warriors in the NAHL. He’s put up 19 points in 20 games so far this year.