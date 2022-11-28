Hucklebeary Opens New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Hucklebeary, a local craft and gift shop, officially opened the doors to their new location on East Superior Street on Saturday, exactly five years after the company started in 2017.

This comes after it was forced to move when plans began for the Hotel Astoria building to be torn down. Staff say the new space has a bigger footprint and more window space to catch foot traffic outside.

Before they moved locations, the store sold off a lot of its inventory and now, they are working on bringing back their staple product lines. There are also a variety of new products like Tender Leaf toys, stickers, cards, and ornaments.

“We really love this space. We’re actually currently utilizing two thirds of the building. One third is where Perry Framing used to be. We eventually will do some cut throughs in the wall behind me and utilize that space as our creative space,” Hucklebeary Owner, Emily Ekstrom says.

Hucklebeary is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 to 6 PM and Sundays from 11 to 4 PM.