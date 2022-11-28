Sickness, Lack Of Subs Force Wrenshall School To Close Monday

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Sickness and a lack of substitutes forced the Wrenshall School District to close Monday.

The outside of the school in the small community was very quiet Monday, and there were only a few employees inside answering phones.

If school did open Monday, the building would have been 15 staff members short with only two available substitutes, according to Kim Belcastro, superintendent of Wrenshall.

“Unfortunately, the season has started with RSV, COVID and influenza,” Belcastro said in a statement to FOX 21. “This year, similar to the last two, have been trying with not having enough support when employees are out ill. We are hopeful that things improve as we move towards the holiday season.”

Belcastro said school will be in session Tuesday.