UMD Women’s Cross Country Preps for 2nd Straight National Tourney Appearance

The race will take place at Chambers Creek Regional Park in Seattle on Saturday at 1:15 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s cross country team is preparing for their biggest race yet as they are set to compete in the NCAA tournament for the 2nd consecutive year.

The Bulldogs made that possible when they received an at large bid for placing sixth in the NCAA Central Region Tournament back on November 19th.

Last time in the big dance, UMD would place 26th overall.

This time around, they have eyes on placing much higher.

Head Coach Brette Jensen says she feels her team can surprise a lot of teams this weekend.

“We’ve been in the rankings about mid twenties for a few weeks. I think we can surprise and get into the lower half of the teens and really compete with some of our conference schools that we’ve been close with all season long. So I’m just excited to see what’s in store and what we’ve got left in the tank. I think our best race is yet to come as a group so should be awesome,” said Jensen.

One of Jensen’s runners that’s eager to get going is graduate transfer Cailee Peterson.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to compete at a national meet before. So, that’s just really exciting for me. This is actually my sixth year competing in the NCAA. I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity without covid years and injuries and stuff like that. Just knowing I’m still with the sport. I still have these opportunities and I’m able to have them through Duluth. Just keep doing what I love for another two weeks, for another cool meet and a trip out to Washington. It’s so exciting,” added Peterson.

