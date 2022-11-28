UMD Women’s Hockey Falls One Spot in Latest USCHO Poll

The Bulldogs return to the ice this upcoming weekend when they welcome in the top ranked team in the country, Ohio State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO poll came out on Monday morning.

After having Thanksgiving weekend off, the UMD women’s hockey team falls down a spot to 8th in the country.

UMD has already battled the Buckeyes this season when they dropped two close 3 to 2 contests back in October.

Game one is set for Friday at 3 PM.