Updates On The Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. — A monthly public meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction Project took place online earlier Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced some big updates that are occurring, starting with the Garfield Interchange.

Demolition will continue and once new substructures are poured, a south bound traffic shift will take place.

The shift is expected to start around Christmas, but it all depends on weather.

This means south bound traffic will be taking the old off-ramp for Garfield Avenue.

MnDOT also says demolition on the Highway 53 bridges will continue starting at Superior Street, moving uphill.

If you want to learn more, there is another public meeting in-person at the Lincoln Park Community Center Monday at 6 p.m. Or you can go to MnDOT’s website.