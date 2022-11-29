Armed with Depth, Duluth East Boys Basketball Ready to Make Next Step

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team was just a few games away from the state tournament last year.

This year they have high hopes as they turn the page to the 2022-2023 season.

The key for the Greyhounds will be their depth.

East returns Michael Kastelic and Jobe Juenemann, both of which have played many minutes for the Greyhounds the past couple years.

Head Coach Rhett McDonald has credited them as well as the rest of the squad for playing unselfish basketball in the first weeks of practice.

“It’s just been fun because these guys aren’t really concerned about what their stats are and how things are going, they just love to get after it. Offesively, I love to see these guys share the ball and defensively they just work together. To be honest, I’ve done less coaching in the first week than i’ve ever done before. I think that’s a really good sign just to have that sense of confidence in your kids,” said McDonald.

The Greyhounds have many traits that they feel will give them success this upcoming year.

“We’ve got some big guys down on the post and we have a lot of guys who can shoot it from the perimeter. Everyone knows how to share the ball and we have a lot of guys who can score it and then guys who want to work on defense and get stops. So, I think our biggest advantage is working inside out and getting it into the post and working from there,” added Juenemann.

Duluth East will host Cloquet on December 6th.