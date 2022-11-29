Duluth Children’s Museum Recognizing “Giving Tuesday” With Free Admission

DULUTH, Minn.–Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are over and out. Tuesday is all about “Giving Tuesday”, aimed to support charities and special causes.

It’s an effort much like “Give to the Max Day”, which Minnesotans took part in 2 weeks ago, but “Giving Tuesday” is doesn’t just focus on online donations like “Give to the Max Day”. “Giving Tuesday” is all about donating to any organization you see fits best.

We checked in with the Duluth Children’s Museum to see how they’re celebrating “Giving Tuesday” with free admission.

Duluth Children’s Museum President, Cameron Krueger, said, “This is the time of the year that people are really thinking about how do I support causes and people who are really in need in our community and we decided to amp it up by creating this free community day”.

The Duluth Children’s Museum, and other non-profits, will always take donations for their causes any day of the year.