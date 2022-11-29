Local Event Decorator Helps with White House Holiday Decorating

Kynze Lundeen was among more than 150 people who volunteered their time to help with decorations.

DULUTH, Minn.–It’s officially the holidays when the White House gets dressed up for the occasion. One local Duluthian was selected to help with the process.

Every year, the White House recruits volunteers from across the nation to help deck the halls.

Kynze Lundeen was among more than 150 people who volunteered their time to help with decorations. This was Lundeen’s second year getting the chance to bring her event decorating skills to the great halls in Washington D.C.

One of her biggest takeaways from this experience was being able to meet and connect with other creators, without involving politics.

The Vice President of Lundeen Productions, Kynze Lundeen, said, “You walked in and they’re like ‘Welcome to the People’s House’, there was no talk about Republican or Democratic policies or anything. It was just this opening and welcoming environment”.

Lundeen was the only Minnesotan on-hand, and she was able to help make sure any faux snow looked as realistic as possible.

And you didn’t have to be a professional decorator to help out, as the volunteers came from all different types of careers.

Lundeen went on to say, “It was just really entertaining to kind of see and really special to be around people that loved decorating and are extremely talented. You know you have anyone from people in events, like myself; event decorating, to teachers, to social media influencers and engineers. I mean there were really all different walks of life there so we got to learn a lot from each other, and really grow off of each other so it was super cool”.

Lundeen was decorating in 5 rooms this year but her main focus was making the library shine, which she says is President Biden’s favorite room.

A little piece of the Northland will remain in the White House since all the volunteers were asked to add a note to a tree that references a family recipe.