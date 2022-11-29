Menard’s Holds Special Tree For Community Members to “Be a Santa to a Senior”

DULUTH, Minn.–Over at Menard’s in Duluth, there’s a special tree in the entrance called “Be a Santa to a Senior”.

The tree is full of gift wishes by 250 local seniors, including some veterans.

Most of the requests aren’t extravagant, they’re mostly daily use items someone needs.

Menard’s Store Manager, Tom Hanson, said, “We want to thank everyone for all the donations we’ve had. We’ve had people dropping off gifts for the Salvation Army and Santa to the Senior. So we really appreciate that as a company and it’s great that people are out and sharing with everybody in the community”.

Home Instead organizes “Be a Santa to a Senior”, the company provides in-home senior care.