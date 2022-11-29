Police Investigate Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday.

The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed.

A spokesperson for the police department said the male was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking for a suspect involved.

“This is an isolated incident as both parties are known to each other,” according to a news release.