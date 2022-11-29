Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed.

A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be closed starting November 30 at 9 a.m.

A full closure will take place at 722 East Superior Street, but no worries if you’d like to check out the businesses around as access to them will remain open.

The closure is due to private utility work and detour signs will be placed for drivers to follow.

The portion closed will open back up on December 2.