Prep Basketball: Proctor & Hermantown Girls Grab Home-Opening Wins

Both the Rails and Hawks will be back in action on Thursday.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday, defeating Crosby-Ironton 61 to 40 at home.

The Rails (2-0) will next play at Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.

In other girls action, Hermantown would pick up their first victory of the year, topping North Branch 60 to 51.

The Hawks will hit the road Thursday to play at Cloquet.