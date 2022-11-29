Vote Recounts For MN Districts 3A And 3B As Small Number Of Votes Separate Candidates

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office has confirmed that two districts will have recounts next month.

Districts 3A and 3B will see a recount of the votes for the state house seats.

It includes St. Louis, Itasca, Koochiching, Cook, and Lake counties.

In district 3A, Republican Roger Skraba leads incumbent Rob Ecklund with the DFL by 15 votes.

In 3B, Republican Natalie Zeleznikar leads DFL incumbent Mary Murphy by 35 votes.

The recount starts on December 5th and the process will be open to the public.