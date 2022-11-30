#8 UMD Women’s Hockey & #1 Ohio State to Clash for 2nd Time This Season

The two squads met up back in late October in a pair of close 3-2 contests.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their thanksgiving break, the UMD women’s hockey team will return to the ice this weekend to play a team they’ve already seen this year.

They just so happen to be the top ranked team in the country as well.

The Bulldogs will battle the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

The two squads met up back in late October in a pair of close contests.

Both of which went Ohio State’s way 3 to 2.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says her team has changed quite a bit since their last meeting with the Buckeyes.

“I still think we’ve grown so much in those six weeks. Whether it’s 2nd semester, which I kind of like or both in the same semester, which I make do. I think we’re a much better team than we were down there. You know it allows us to take a look at the tape and know that they’re fairly similar to how they were. Obviously, everyone gets better every week. But there’s some positives out of it too,” said Crowell.

5th year forward Anneke Linser added that there were some positive traits that they can carry over from the first series.

“I think just mentioning the physicality piece because they’re a very tough team to play and we love that, that elevates our game forsure too. Then just playing with speed, we have fast players from the D on up to the forwards so playing as a five man unit and continuing to play quickly is huge for us,” added Linser.

Puck drop of game 1 is set for 3 PM on Friday.