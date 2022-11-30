Duluth Salvation Army is in Need of Donations and Ringers

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are an annual reminder that it’s the Christmas Season and that there are people in in our community that need some help.

Volunteers are nearly always at the Red Kettle locations ringing a bell. However this year, the local Salvation Army is trying something new, it’s called the Community Kettle. This kettle doesn’t have volunteers positioned at them. Instead, people are being encouraged to pick up the bell and participate.

The Salvation Army’s Director of Development, Cyndi Lewis says the Community Kettle is in place this year to help gather donations. Instead of not having a Kettle when a ringer isn’t available, the Community Kettle is a challenge for people to step up and help.

On average, the Salvation Army says someone ringing a bell for 15 minutes could collect enough donations to feed up to 4 people. So far this holiday season, the Red Kettles have collected a little more than $43,000 of the Salvation Army’s $215,000 goal, or just 20%. In addition to the Red Kettles, the Salvation Army also collects toys for kids.

“We have toy collection bins all over in businesses around town ,” said Lewis. The toys are brought to the office and sorted. By the end of the season “I think all the rooms on this lower level just fill up with toys.”

This year’s goal is for each child that has signed up for assistance to receive three toys. However, that may change to two toys. Salvation Army staff say it’s a lean year and some people are struggling to just meet their basic needs so donations might be lower.

You can sign up to be a ringer on the Salvation Army’s website where they are accepting online donations as well.