Legacy Fund Grants Nearly $1.5 million to Duluth Waabizheshikana, Martin Trail

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has granted $11.4 million dollars to enhance 14 Minnesota parks and tails.

This comes through the commissions Legacy Fund, which granted nearly one and a half million of that total toward the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Martin Trail.

The plan is to use this funding to build on the existing 3.3-mile segment and add on about 2 more miles of trail. Along with trail growth, the hope of this project is to also highlight the unique cultural, historical, and natural resources of the adjacent St. Louis River Estuary.

“Having ownership and access to the river is something that’s not available in a lot of places or reserved only for wealthy people. So, in this case we are going to provide that access to people of all walks of life, all income levels, regardless of where people live,” Duluth Parks and Recreation Senior Parks Planner, Cliff Knettel says.

The city is still waiting on a few other funding sources for this project to come through. Construction on the trail is expected to start in the Spring of 2024.