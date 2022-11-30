One Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

BACKUS, Minn. — A traffic stop resulted in an arrest after drugs were found in the driver’s vehicle.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop took place in Pine River Township, in Backus, Minnesota just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

A K9 was used as part of the investigation and located about 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver was arrested on charges related to Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving under the Influence.

Fox 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing.