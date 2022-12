St. Benedict’s Gets the Best Of CSS Women’s Basketball 77-50

The Saints (0-5) will next host St. Catherine on Saturday at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team is still in search of their first win after falling to St. Ben’s on Wednesday 77 to 50.

CSS was led by Jackie Johnson, who had 13 points in the contest.

