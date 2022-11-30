UMD Men’s Hockey Battling Injuries & Illnesses Leading Up to Colorado College Series

The Tigers and Bulldogs will hit the ice at 7 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Like the women’s squad, the UMD men’s hockey team will also face an opponent they’ve already played this year.

UMD will welcome Colorado College into AMSOIL Arena this weekend.

Back on November 4th, the Bulldogs would have a night to forget as they were shutout by the Tigers, 5 to nothing.

The following night, UMD would rebound with a 3 to 1 victory to split the series.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says it’s going to take everyone this week as they’ve dealt with injuries and illnesses among the team.

“I don’t know what kind of team we’re going to have right now. I’ll be honest with you, it’s been a tough week. But you guys all know me, I’m not an excuse guy. We’ll field a team and whoever’s healthy and injury free can play. Whether it’s 10 forwards, 12 forwards, 13 forwards, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to play with what we have. I’m expecting for it to be a full lineup but I can’t guarantee that right now. Those guys will have a great opportunity to play and show what they can do,” said Sandelin.

