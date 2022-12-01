City Of Duluth Announces Openings On Its Boards And Commissions, Invites Public To Apply

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth has announced openings on its boards and commissions and is inviting the public to apply.

Current vacancies include (from City of Duluth Press Release):

Alcohol, Gambling and Tobacco Commission (3 Vacancies)

Investigates every license application to sell alcoholic beverages within the City and, after such an investigation, makes an advisory recommendation to the City Council for granting or refusing licenses. Subject to final Council review, the board may suspend or revoke a license after public hearing. Meeting Time and place: First Wednesday of the month at 4:45 p.m., Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 411 West First Street. Meetings are open to the public.

Civil Service Board (1 Vacancy)

The Civil Service Board oversees matters relating to civil service employment with the approval of the City Council. Meeting time and place: First Tuesday of each month at 4:45 p.m., Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 411 West First Street.

Community Development Committee (1 Vacancy) The Community Development

Committee assists with allocating and administering over $3 million in funding for community programs focusing on improving life for low income households. These programs fund housing construction and rehab, small business development, job training, blight removal, community building improvement, food and shelter services, and reducing homelessness. Meeting time and place: The Community Development Committee meets most months throughout the year. Meeting agendas are posted on the City Calendar when they are made available

Duluth African Heritage Commission (2 Vacancies)

The purpose of this commission is to ensure that the views of the African Heritage community are incorporated in the decision making, future planning, and stewardship of the City of Duluth. The commission will endeavor to act as a guide in the development of public policy, planning and services so that the African Heritage community is adequately represented in these processes. The Commission will also endeavor to increase understanding and acceptance of the African Heritage community and culture and to increase African Heritage community involvement in all aspects of community affairs in Duluth. Meeting time and place: The Duluth African Heritage Commission meets most months throughout the year. Meeting agendas and information are posted on the City Calendar when they are made available.

Duluth Citizen Review Board (1 Vacancy)

The Duluth Citizen Review Board is an advisory body to the Police Department and City Council for the purpose of fostering relationships and strengthening trust and communication between the police department and citizens of Duluth in furtherance of the best interests of the city and all of its residents. Meeting Time and Place: Fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm and typically meets at City Hall. Please check the

agenda to confirm meeting location each month. Duluth Economic Development Authority (1 Vacancy) Encourages, coordinates and directs the city’s development efforts throughout the city, especially in the areas of economic development and housing development. Meeting Time and Place: The Board has a varied schedule and location, as noted in meeting agendas.

Duluth Indigenous Commission (5 Vacancies)

The Indigenous Commission works to ensure that the views of the Indigenous Community are incorporated in the decision-making, future planning, and stewardship of the city of Duluth; it endeavors to act as a guide in the development of public policy, planning and services so that the Indigenous Community is adequately represented in these processes and also works to increase understanding and acceptance of the Indigenous Community and culture. Meeting Time and Place: 3rd Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Please check the agenda to confirm meeting location each month.

Joint Airport Zoning Board (1 Vacancy)

Enforces airport zoning regulations within the airport hazard area of the Duluth International Airport. Meeting Time and Place: The Board has a varied schedule and typically meets on the third floor of the Duluth Airport, as noted in the agenda.

Duluth Legacy Endowment Fund Advisory Board (1 Vacancy)

The Duluth Legacy Endowment Fund Advisory Board accepts requests for distribution of the earnings of the Duluth Legacy Endowment Fund, evaluates which requests will best benefit the community and fulfill a public purpose, and approves and recommends specific distributions to various city departments. Meeting Time and Place: The Board has a varied schedule, as noted in meeting agendas.

Special Board of Review (1 Vacancy)

Reviews assessments and classifications of all property within the city; determines that all taxable property within the city is listed and properly valued; hears all persons feeling aggrieved by the assessment or classification of property. Meeting Time and Place: The Board has a varied schedule, as noted in meeting agendas.

Parks and Recreation Commission (2 Vacancies)

The Parks and Recreation Commission’s vision is to preserve a naturally beautiful city, and to provide innovative and quality Parks and Recreation programs and facilities that will sustain a dynamic quality of life for everyone. The mission is to act in an advisory capacity to the Mayor, City Council, Parks and Recreation Division and other agencies and organizations in matters related to Duluth City Park and Recreation programs and facilities. Meeting Time and Place: The Board meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please check the agenda to confirm location each month.

Natural Resources Commission (1 Vacancy)

The Natural Resources Commission will provide science–based guidance on the protection and enhancement of the ecological health of city owned and city managed lands and the regional ecosystems of which they are an integral part and will advise on the Duluth natural area program established to designate, protect, and manage lands of special environmental value. Collectively, commission members should have broad experience and expertise in areas such as natural resources management, ecology, forestry, botany, water quality, invasive species and wildlife. Meeting Time and Place: First Wednesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. City Hall, Room 330.

Parking Commission (3 Vacancies)

The Duluth Parking Commission provides strategic oversight and guidance to the operations of the city’s parking operations and functions; investigates and studies on and off-street parking problems of broad significance occurring in the City and makes recommendations to the City Administration and City Council concerning the solution of such problems; establishes rates to be charged for parking meters, city owned parking lots and ramps; and parking rates and regulations for city street, parking meters and city owned parking lots and ramps. Meeting Time and Place: The commission meets the first Friday of each month at 7:30 am in City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall.

To view the entire list of boards and commissions, their roles, meeting schedules, and to check for current openings, check the city’s website.

The deadline to apply for current vacancies is Friday, December 30. The City of Duluth knows that when people are able to participate in its processes, we are a better municipality serving its residents. One of the best ways to get involved is through City of Duluth Boards, Commissions, and Authorities.

To be considered to serve on any of the boards or commissions, an application needs to be filled out and submitted to the City Clerk’s office. Applications are kept on file for two years. For many boards and commissions, Duluth residency may be a requirement and application requirements may include specific skills or areas of expertise. Applications are available and paper applications are available by calling the City Clerk’s office at (218) 730-5500.