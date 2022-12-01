Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Elected To National League Of Cities Board

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson said Thursday she’s “excited and honored” to represent Duluth on a new national level as a board member for the National League of Cities.

The organization is the largest of its kind in the U.S.

It’s made up of thousands of leaders from cities across the country.

Their goal is to improve the quality of life of current and future constituents through strategic planning and building strong federal-local partnerships.

Mayor Larson released the following statement about her new position:

“I’m so excited and honored to represent Duluth in this way with the NLC. Their presence and our work with the National League of Cities elevates Duluth to a national stage, allowing us to share our best practices with communities and municipalities across the nation, and to deepen our federal relationships to secure broader sources of funding for our projects. It’s a really exciting and enriching set of relationships this connection allows us to have, and my position on the Board of Directors is a big win for the City of Duluth.”

Larson will serve a two-year term. She will meet with the board in March, June and November.